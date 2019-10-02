Hon. Duale is not a pure Kenyan, still holds Somali citizenship- Activist Okiya Omtata

It will be a tough time for House Majority leader Aden Duale and other legislators who might hold dual citizenship after Activist Okiya Omtata wrote to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to commence their investigation.

The EACC was asked to investigate whether Duale and other legislators are holders of foreign IDs.

“The Constitution expressly prohibits Members of Parliament from possessing dual nationality if it was acquired through naturalisation,” Omtata stated in his letter.

In the letter, Omtatah wants Nakuru senator Susan kihika, Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan, Marsabit Woman Rep Sofia Adan, Mandera South MP Haji Adan, and Dadaab MP Mohammed Duale investigated.

Other legislators named

Others include Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina, Lagdera MP Mohammed Garane, Mwingi West lawmaker Charles Nguna and Naivasha MP Jane Kihara.

The activist argued that the Constitution prohibits Members of Parliament from possessing dual nationality.

“We hope that you will comply with our above request so that we do not have to move to the High Court of Kenya to seek coercive orders against the Government,” the letter dated October 1 stated.

Dual citizenship row

Omtatah’s request comes in the backdrop of a dual citizenship dispute that saw a House committee reverse the decision of the National Assembly to approval Mwinzi as Kenya’s Ambassador to South Korea.

The House had directed Mwinzi to denounce her US citizenship before taking up the role in Seoul, South Korea which she refused.

The team further directed Foreign Affairs to conduct an audit on all serving ambassadors to establish if they have dual citizenship.