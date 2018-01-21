BREAKING: Hon Babu Owino Released After Two Nights Of Police Detention

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been freed after spending two nights at Parklands Police Station.

Babu Owino was released from police custody after Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja made an undertaking of Ksh.104,000 and a personal surety

“No political leader should be arrested unlawfully because of his political party be it NASA or Jubilee,” said Sakaja.

“This is a petty offence.. I don’t agree with it and I will stand for him. I am staying here until Babu is released,” said Sakaja after arriving at the station a few minutes after 1 pm.

National Super Alliance (NASA) legislators including Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, Mathare legislator Anthony Oluoch, Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and former Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra were also at the station seeking to have Babu Owino released.

National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders at Parklands Police Station

Babu Owino was arrested on Friday afternoon following accusations of assaulting a parking attendant at an entertainment joint in Westlands, Nairobi on January 11.

He spent Friday and Saturday night in police cells after efforts by opposition leaders and University of Nairobi students to secure his freedom failed.

NASA leader Raila Odinga and his counterpart Moses Wetangula on Saturday stormed Parklands Police Station demanding to know the reasons behind the arrest of the controversial MP and why he could not be released immediately.

Their quest to have the first-time legislator released however hit a dead end, with Owino being forced to spend his entire weekend behind bars.

Babu Owino is set to be arraigned in court on Monday.