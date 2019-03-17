Hon Babu Owino leads comrades in demanding justice for murdered OCS Ragira

JUSTICE FOR SAMUEL RAGIRA

I was deeply saddened to learn of the brutal murder of my friend and comrade Samuel Ragira at the hands of thugs on Thursday evening. I condemn this senseless killing in the strongest of terms possible and I call upon the Kenya Police Sevice to assure comrades of their security against these criminal elements invading their learning space.

Today, I went to pay my last respects to the fallen comrade at the Chiromo Mortuary alongside the greater University of Nairobi fraternity and in the spirit of comradeship, I commit to offset all funeral expenses.

Thereafter, I visited his home where I assured his widow Yvonne of our continued support. After the dust has settled, I pledge to empower her to start a business to enable her raise their daughter Talia as her departed father would have wanted.

From the late Ragira’s home, I visited the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters on Kiambu Road to follow up on the state of investigations. I met with senior DCI officials who assured me that they are on top of things and will soon bring those responsible to book.

I assure all comrades that I will not tire until Ragira’s killers answer for their actions!

Comrade Babu Owino,

MP, Embakasi East and Leader, Youth For Africa Movement.

Saturday, March 16, 2019.