Hon Babu Owino leads comrades in demanding justice for murdered OCS Ragira

JUSTICE FOR SAMUEL RAGIRA
I was deeply saddened to learn of the brutal murder of my friend and comrade Samuel Ragira at the hands of thugs on Thursday evening. I condemn this senseless killing in the strongest of terms possible and I call upon the Kenya Police Sevice to assure comrades of their security against these criminal elements invading their learning space.
Today, I went to pay my last respects to the fallen comrade at the Chiromo Mortuary alongside the greater University of Nairobi fraternity and in the spirit of comradeship, I commit to offset all funeral expenses.
Thereafter, I visited his home where I assured his widow Yvonne of our continued support. After the dust has settled, I pledge to empower her to start a business to enable her raise their daughter Talia as her departed father would have wanted.
From the late Ragira’s home, I visited the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters on Kiambu Road to follow up on the state of investigations. I met with senior DCI officials who assured me that they are on top of things and will soon bring those responsible to book.
I assure all comrades that I will not tire until Ragira’s killers answer for their actions!
Comrade Babu Owino,
MP, Embakasi East and Leader, Youth For Africa Movement.
Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Comments
Anonymous says
China forever, even with their fake rice and likes, China relationship is far worth better to Africa than European one which is full of exploitation and nothing more- particularly France – why do they still manage currency of Francophone West Africa currency?