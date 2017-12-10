BREAKING: Homabay Town Youth BURN Otange Bus, Beat Driver After Boda Rider Rammed Into It

An Otange bus was set ablaze and completely burned down by boda boda riders in Homabay town. Value of the bus is 14million, Now for more read a post by Albert Amenya below:

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

My Luo brothers, this is why I take exception to some of your ‘irrationalities’ . Sincerely, why would you set ablaze a vehicle because it caused an accident or even for political differences?

Today morning Otange Bus was burnt to ashes after a drunk Boda Boda rider rammed onto it from behind at Homa Bay stage, the bus had just arrived from Nairobi and passengers were offloading their luggage as others slept in the bus waiting for day break, the bus was properly parked and the boda rider with passengers was clearly the offender, youth converged quickly, beat up the driver and conductor and set the bus on fire.

Now how is the innocent owner of this bus, driver and conductor guilty? (Worse still, it is confirmed that it is the speeding Boda Boda that rammed into the parked bus, killing the rider and his passenger)

I think this is where our Mt Kenya shemejis beat you. Inasmuch as we value life, property is also of paramount importance. Luos own vehicles but that does not mean when they cause accident in Kisii town, we rush to torch them.

Why would you do that now that we have some People’s Assembly bills pending in Kisii and Nyamira Counties waiting to be passed?

Even as we beat the drums of secession, is this how we are going to live? Why do you want to make me dare think I am safer under Mt Kenya mafia than I would be under Bondo/Lakeside mafia?

