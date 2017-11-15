KARMA Is Asuper Bitch; High Court Throws Out Hon Martha Karua Petition Against Governor Ann Waiguru

By Kahawa Tungu

The High Court in Kirinyaga has dismissed the petition filed by NARC leader Martha Karua against Kirinyaga county governor Anne Waiguru.

The Petition was filed by Martha Karua’s lawyer Gitobu Imanyara to challenge the election of Anne Waiguru as Kirinyaga governor on grounds that the presidential election was nullified and it was impossible to uphold the other elections as valid.

High court Judge Lucy Gitari said that the petition was defective,hopeless and incurable.

Martha Karua had petitioned against the election of Anne Waiguru on grounds that the election was not valid and there fore should be declared null and void.

The NARC leader wanted the court to be constituted of a three judge bench but the judge said that the court had been constituted by the chief justice and one judge was enough.

“This court has been constituted by the Chief Justice to hear election disputes and one Judge is enough to hear the petition against the respondent,”

Justice Lucy Gitari had earlier declared that the petition was unmerited.

This was reiterated by Anne Waiguru through her lawyers who had termed the petition as ordinary petition that would only take a week to be concluded.

Martha Karua is likely to file an appeal against the High court decision.