HERE Is Dennis Itumbi Morning Prayer For Jacque Maribe That ‘God’ Rejected, To Be Granted Next Week Though

Digital ‘propaganda’ and Diaspora Communications Secretary at statehouse Dennis Itumbi on Monday took to the internet to make an early morning prayer for embattled journalist Jacque Maribe.

Itumbi through his twitter account posted a short Prayer in which he said , “It has always been said and I agree that, “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.” Though it tarries, be sure that Justice will be done my dear friend Jacque Maribe So shall it be done for Monica and Family.”

— Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) October 15, 2018

Maribe and her fiance Joseph Irungu alias Jowie are set to get back to court today Monday ater spending another six days in remand.

She was remanded at Lang’ata Women’s prison last week Tuesday after the charges made to them by high court judge Lady Justice Jessie Lessit which followed an order from Director of Public Public Prosecutions Nordin Haji to have Jowie and Maribe charged immediately over the murder of Monica Nyawera Kimani.

Itumbi is among many other friends who to Maribe who have been wishing her well in the ongoing case of Monica’s murder in which she is a suspect.

Her lawyers led by Katwa Kigen on Tuesday last week noted that today Monday they will fight for their client’s release on bail which they argued that she deserve.

Maribe found herself in Monica’s murder case through her fiance Jowie who is the prime suspect ii the case.

Investigations found that the suspect used her vehicle to drive to the crime scene, Monica’s residence in Kilimani, and that Maribe aided the suspect to shoot himself in a move aimed at covering up the scene.

From the report given by detectives on Thursday following the mental tests done on her following an order from court, Maribe is fit to stand trial.