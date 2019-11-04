How Treasury CS Henry Rotich led looting of public funds as Uhuru cheered, screwed up Kenya

By Abraham Mutai via fb

In my previous post I have told you why Henry Rotich must face a public death squad for plundering this Republic with unparalleled impunity never seen before. It makes Retired President Moi a saint In the eyes of Satan.

But some of you are yet to expand their horizons thinking. They tend to think that just because Henry Rotich was working for Uhuru therefor he was definitely doing Uhuru Kenyatta’s bidding. While that might be true, the person who did they signing and negotiating is HENRY ROTICH and his name is on the documents. As such he must carry his own cross.

”This is bold. Telling off Henry Rotich for who he is. A charlatan. A thief. A scoundrel. A man who deserves the wrath of KENYANS. He messed this country big time. And he had guts to claim he was being targeted because he was Kalenjin. If he is not jailed, future governments shall

Assuming he will be alive.”

The reason why Henry Rotich must face the wrath of KENYANS is because he was not chained by anyone and made to do the bidding. Kenyans must learn to resign when you are forced to plunder the republic. You can always opt out and not participate in messing up a Republic. You can’t sit there as if you have been chained there, steal, plunder and expect us to say, no…you are not guilty, your boss is!

Well Kenyans with warped reasoning can. But Sisi wengine ww deal with the big picture. Every thief is guilty. Either you stole for your godfather thief or for yourself. You are a thief an a crook. As such we must treat you as one.