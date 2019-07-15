Guilty of murder, TV girl Esther Arunga admits lying to the court about child’s death

A court in Brisbane in Australia is set to on Thursday sentence a former Kenyan television presenter over charges of lying to the court regarding the death of her son.

Esther Adongo Timberlake on Thursday admitted lying about the death of her son Sinclair Timberlake, in what she said was in a bid to save her husband Quincy Timebrlake.

Sinclair died at the Timberlake’s home in Kallangur, North if Brisbane in 2014, with Esther, the only eyewitness, initially saying that he fell down the stairs to his death.

Crown Prosecutor Danny Boyle said that an autopsy test on the body of the boy showed that he died “as a result of a severe blunt force such as punching or stamping or similar”.

The prosecutor said the Quincy who was charged with the crime involuntarily admitted killing the boy, which Esther on Monday confirmed, saying that he punched him.

“He then threw him against the wall,” she told the court, with her lawyer Katarina Prskalo saying that both the accused and her husband were mentally unwell at the time.

“She had not realised how unwell he was until the night of her son’s death,” said the lawyer.

Esther will appear before Justice Martin Burns for her sentencing on Thursday.