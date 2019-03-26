Kenya Today

Guilty county officials fined sh 210,000 for soliciting bribes

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has revealed that 2 employees of Nairobi City County Government charged with corruptly soliciting bribe of sh 165,000,receiving bribe of sh 80,000 & conspiracy to commit an offence have been found guilty.

They have each been fined a total of sh 210,000 or serve 24 months in jail.

Kenyans have however expressed disappointment in the sentencing calling it too lenient with many wishing graft criminals would be jailed forever.

