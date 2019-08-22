Senator Linturi should pay me, he got a steamy hot night with Maryanne after using my name- Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Waiguru, on Wednesday, broke her silence after she was adversely mentioned in Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s messy divorce case filed by his lover Marianne Kitany.

Former Chief of Staff at the Deputy President William Ruto’s office testified that, in June 2014, the DP’s attempt to save the then embattled governor from impeachment following the loss of Ksh791 million at her Devolution Ministry might have led the two to fall in love.

Shortly after the revelation emerged, city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, insinuated that Waiguru, who is his friend, asked him to file a case demanding a third of the couple’s property for reportedly bringing them together.

On instructions from my BFF, H.E @AnneWaiguru , we place on Notice Hon. Mithika Linturi & Marianne Kitany that as my client’s matter ignited their romance leading to marriage, our client shall claim 1/3 of their matrimonial property. Be guided appropriately. — Donald B Kipkorir (@DonaldBKipkorir) August 21, 2019

The no-nonsense governor was, however, having none of that and was quick to dismiss ever laying such a claim.

Speaking to K24 TV, the governor laughed after reading the tweet before clarifying that she had not got into contact with the controversial lawyer.

She further concluded that probably Kipkorir was joking or he shared the post for virality purposes.

“The governor hasn’t issued any such directive. Kipkorir is not madam’s lawyer, and she hasn’t asked him to make such an application.

“When I showed the governor that tweet, she just laughed and said that, maybe, the lawyer is just joking, or seeking virality. However, I can confirm that Ms Mumbi hasn’t made such a request,” shared the governor through his communications representative.

At the time of the romance’s blossoming, Waiguru was battling allegations of embezzling Ksh791 Million National Youth Service (NYS) funds.

The impeachment motion that Mr. Linturi was so keen about never saw the light of day. It was dropped on a technicality when he went missing on the day of the mention, angering the legislators.