Governor Obado to counter 40 witnesses against him in Sharon Otieno murder case

The prosecution has planned 42 witnesses to testify in the trial of Migori Governor Okoth Obado and two others who have been charged with the murder of Sharon Otieno and her unborn baby.

Appearing before Justice Jessie Lessit on Tuesday, October 29, the prosecution stated that some of its key witnesses were under protection.

According to sources before the trial kicks off, the parties will have to debate on whether the lawyers representing the victims’ family should cross-examine witnesses.

60-year-old Obado, his assistant Michael Oyamo, 40, and Caspal Obiero, a clerk in Migori County, already denied murdering the 26-year-old Rongo University student and her unborn baby on the night of September 3 and 4, 2018, at Owade in Rachuonyo Sub-county, Homa Bay County.

The governor was released after paying a bail of Ksh5 million and posting two sureties of Ksh5 million each.

The other two had earlier been denied bail by Justice Lessit, who had ruled that releasing them was likely to disturb public order and peace.

Obiero and Oyamo however, appealed against the decision and were granted a cash bail of Ksh1 million each or an alternative bond of Ksh2 million by the Court of Appeal.

Justices Mohamed Warsame, Daniel Musinga and Otieno Odek, while releasing the two, noted that the governor held more political power and influence compared to the duo.

The trial is set to begin on December 2, 2019.