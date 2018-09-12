‘Governor Obado And Sharon Otieno were Lovers, He Is Mourning, Wants Justice for her’- Lawyer Cliff Ombeta Tells Off Haters

Migori governor Okoth Obado’s relationship with Rongo University student Sharon Otieno was not a secret, it was out in the public, Lawyer Cliff Ombeta has said.

“When the photos were circulating in social media long before this, It was not a secret even the people in the county knew about it…there was a relationship,” he said.

Sharon’s family had said Obado had a deep romantic relationship with their daughter, who was found dead in Kodera Forest last Wednesday.

The seven-month pregnant woman had been raped and stabbed eight times; three times in the neck, four times in the back and on the left side of her abdomen.

Speaking to KTN news on Wednesday, Ombeta said Obado’s relationship was on and they cannot refute the claims.

“It is a normal thing for people to have a moment of weakness but speaking of murder no,” he said.

If they had an affair, you can imagine the trauma Governor Obado is going through, death of his close confidant, he is basically mourning and needs a break from political competitors and haters.

There is no single communication be it text, voice, video or face to face in which the governor threatened Sharon, argements are usual in a regular relationship. There is absolutely no connection with murder.

Noting that they sympathise with the deceased, Ombeta said politics has taken a center stage in the investigations.

“We mourn and we are sorry that this happened but let us not think with the heart, let’s think with the head. Why are politicians commenting…look at Sonko, Kilonzo, Kaluma, Wanga.. all this are politicians,” he said.

Politicians and Kenyans alike have been asking for the governor to be arrested of the death.

On Tuesday, activists led by Women representative Esther Passaris marched along Nairobi streets asking for the police to arrest the governor.

“Wametuzoea, wametuzoea…{nani} wanasiasa wametuzoea,….wameuwa Sharon..wameuwa Sharon..,” they sang along the Nairobi streets as they adorned red ribbons.

But Ombeta said the people asking the governor to be arrested should stop adding that they are not the police.

“If the detectives were to follow such pressure from the public then it is not right. The presumption of innocence must also be there,” he said.

“What do they know about the case? They sit together and decide that somebody must be guilty and arrested. This is mere speculation.”

He said that the influence being peddled by the protesters is not required and not good for the Judiciary.

“The police can only arrest when there is evidence and facts are laid bare not because of the public pressure. If that is the position then the sky will be the limit,” he said.

Ombeta further noted that the governor is not excepted to return to the police station today over the probe.

“He is not expected in court. He is not a suspect but just a person of interest.. the police are trying to piece together the kind of information he gave them. He is not going for questioning today,” he said.

On Tuesday, Obado denied that he was involved in the murder of the Rongo University student.

Obado told the police in Kisumu that he too was interested in knowing Sharon’s killers.

The police questioned him for more than eight hours. His lawyers said their client was innocent but told the police what he knew about the case.