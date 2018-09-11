BREAKING: Governor Obado’s PA Michael Oyamo Missing In Homa Bay, Moved To Nairobi Secretly

As DCI detectives were grilling governor Okoth Obado in Kisumu, his PA Michael Oyamo was secretly sneaked out of Homa Bay police station and driven to Nairobi under heavy security.

Oyamo is expected to be produced in court between 2 and 3pm this afternoon.

Source inside the police confirmed Oyamo was moved from Homa Bay Police Station on Tuesday morning due security challenges as tension was building up around the area due to the gravity of the matter.

His transfer to Nairobi was done in secrecy without even informing his legal team, his defense counsel led by June Ashioya and arrived at the Homa Bay High Court to wait for their client to appear as was directed by the Senior Magistrate the previous day but were suprised that he was not in the building.

The legal team was forced to storm Homa Bay Police Station to find out his whereabouts. Hundrends of residents who had gathered outside the Homa Bay High Court waiting left as news of Oyamo’s transfer to Nairobi spread.

Oyamo was arrested on September 4 after the abduction of Sharon Otieno and Nation journalist Barack Oduor.

Meanwhile Migori governor Okoth Obado is being grilled by Nyanza regional DCI officers over the murder of university student Sharon Otieno.

Obado arrived at the DCI offices in his Toyota Land Cruiser and headed straight into the regional office on Tuesday morning.

Also with detectives was Nation journalist Barrack Oduor who implicated the governor in the murder.

Oduor’s account of events have been questioned with many saying the journalist is not honest, experts have warned him to cooperate fully with the police otherwise he may find himself facing serious criminal charges given the gravity of the matter.

Sharon’s body was found a day later next to Kodera Forest with stab wounds that the Government Pathologist said also pierced the unborn baby.