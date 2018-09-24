Governor Obado In Court, DPP Reveals How Sharon Murder Was Planned And Executed

Governor Okoth Obado was brought to court today on Monday after spending three nights at the Gigiri police cells,will be taking to the stand before mid day.

The DPP says investigations so far have revealed that the crime was executed by the governor’s acquaintances to avoid a political backlash.

“Persons featuring prominently in the matter were either employees of the county government or close acquaintances of the governor.”

“They assigned to handle the matter carefully to avoid public ridicule and political backlash,” Haji’s statement reads in part.

He further said they established that the governor was unhappy with Sharon’s pregnancy.

Obado’s personal assistants Michael Oyamo and Caspal Ojwang Obiero are facing various charges related to the murder.

Sharon and Nation journalist Barack Oduor were abducted in Homa Bay on September 3. Oyamo was in the car when the two were abducted.

Barrack escaped death by jumping out of the abductor’s car while Otieno’s body was found the following day in a thicket near Oyugis town.

HOW IT ALL HAPPENED

On September 3, a report was received at Kadel patrol Base of an alleged abduction from Barrack Oduor a journalist at the Nation Media Group.

In his report, he stated that he was together with Sharon Otieno and that the abduction was carried out by four unidentified men along the Migori – Homa Bay road.

Investigations immediately commenced to trace the student who was heavily pregnant at the time of the said kidnapping.

Sharon’s body was later found on September 4, 2018 in a thicket near Oyugis town.

The DPP concluded that a motor vehicle KCL 481K, a Toyota Fielder dark grey in color, was used in the alleged kidnapping of Sharon and Barrack.

The said vehicle was intercepted on September 16 within Migori town an the driver by the name Jackson Otieno Gombe was arrested.

During Gombe’s interview, it was established that the said vehicle operates as a taxi within Migori county and is registered in the name of Olivia Adhiambo.

The latter, the investigations revealed, is an employee at the county of Migori and his married to Caspal – also Obado’s PA.

The car track system in the vehicle was deactivated on September 3 the date of the incident and reactivated the following day.

“This clearly was a well calculated move by the killers to conceal the movement of the vehicle in question,” Haji said.