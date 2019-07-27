Gov. Waititu , wife hiding from detectives amid arrest orders by DPP

Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, has reportedly gone underground after DPP Noordin Haji ordered for his arrest.

A report by Capital FM indicated that the county boss has not been at his homes in Kiambu and Nairobi since Friday night when an arrest warrant was issued against him.

An officer from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), who spoke to the publication on condition of anonymity, disclosed that Waititu’s phone has also been off.

“We are still looking for him, he has not been traced since Friday night. Officers have been checking his homes but he is not there,” he stated

The governor’s wife, Susan Wangari Ndung’u, has also not been found.

Three other people who were being sought in connection with the disappearance of Ksh588 million from Kiambu county coffers were arrested on Saturday morning.

Haji wants Waititu to answer questions relating to the awarding of a tender for the upgrade of roads in Thika, Limuru, Gatundu North, Juja and Ruiru sub-counties.

The tender was awarded to Testimony Enterprise Limited.

Sleuths believe that the owners of the said company are close associates of the first-term governor.

According to the press release, a total of Ksh147,274,055.39 was irregularly paid to the firm.

Testimony Enterprise Limited was also given a tender to supply various goods and services to the county government and paid another Ksh74,216,444.40.

This brings the total amount that was paid to the company to Ksh221,490, 499.80.

Bank records show that Ksh25,624,500 was transferred to accounts which are directly linked to Waititu.

Part of the money was used to purchase the Bienvenue Delta Hotel which is owned by the governor and his wife.