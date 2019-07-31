Gov. Waititu to spend 2 more nights in police cell after failing to secure 15 million cash bail

Kiambu Governor Fedinand waititu will spend two more nights in police cells after failing to produce 15 million shillings cash bail.

His wife Susan Ndungu has been released on 4 million cash bail.

Here are some regret reactions from Kiambu residents:

ICYMI: In this undated clip, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo warned that Waititu (who had just announced he is switching political base from Nairobi to Kiambu) only wanted to be governor to loot. And LOOTING, he’s done! @Asamoh_ pic.twitter.com/Ot5n2EwWbT — DD (@Disembe) July 31, 2019

During kabogo tenure, everything was straight forward from licences, parking fees, one could not work in Kiambu county without a licence. ikifika April every yr kill MTU amelipa and confirmation SMS sent to u . Today it's 3 yrs since I paid licence nobody bothers.

See our lives pic.twitter.com/Gi4NelQkZf — Queen of Savage (@Hellen_gicheru) July 31, 2019

So now they have been given a new opportunity but are over here praising kabogo. When will Kenyans carry their brains with them? — Miss_Juddy (@JuddyWanja) July 31, 2019

Just imagine :Waititu being Minister of Finance in the grand tanga tanga government headed by arap kimwerer.

Imagine :Sudi as the minister for security and Murkomen as the Attorney General.

People like kabogo will just cross the border…. pic.twitter.com/rlB7AfyMpM — Nyakwar Abade Janathan (@Kephaus_Okeyo) July 31, 2019

Immediate Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu to spend another 2 nights in remand after he fails to raise 15m cash bail; wife freed on 4m bail. Kabogo alitabiri kitambo. — Mwaboza The Nabii003 (@TheNabii003) July 31, 2019

