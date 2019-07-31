Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Gov. Waititu to spend 2 more nights in police cell after failing to secure 15 million cash bail

Gov. Waititu to spend 2 more nights in police cell after failing to secure 15 million cash bail

Leave a Comment

Kiambu Governor Fedinand waititu will spend two more nights in police cells after failing to produce 15 million shillings cash bail.
His wife Susan Ndungu has been released on 4 million cash bail.
Here are some regret reactions from Kiambu residents:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies