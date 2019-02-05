Gov. Joho fires back, as court summons Tanga Tanga squad

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang, Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and Kimani Ichung’wah of Kikuyu have been summoned to the Milimani court for for linking H.E governor Hassan Joho to drug trade.

Governor Joho on Sunday asked the Jubilee leaders to apologise to him within 24 hours after the leaders led by Governor Sang accused him of misleading the country on the handshake and “destroying many youth through the drug business that he runs.”

The trio, however, maintained their stand with Mr. Sudi, while addressing a press conference on the same day, urging Joho to instead apologise to Kenyans and the people of Mombasa for engaging in “unlawful” business.

The Nandi governor has claimed that he has enough evidence to incriminate Joho.

The Mombasa county chief, in a rejoinder on Monday, tossed Deputy President William Ruto’s name in the mix saying he (Ruto) was behind the attacks against him.

“I cannot engage these people that I do not know because I know they have been sent by their master; William Ruto. So the only thing I can say is let Ruto stop sending his subjects and speak alone,” said Mr. Joho.

Mr. Joho spoke at Mukuru Kwa Njenga after accompanying Irshad Sumra to have his name cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to vie for the Embakasi South parliamentary seat.

The governor’s lawyers have further written to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) apparently seeking clarification over reports that his name is on the list of sought-after drug barons as purported by the trio.