EXPOSED: Garissa Governor Ali Korane Masterminded MURDER Of Suspect In Police Custody- Hon Mwangi

Activist Boniface Mwangi is alleging that Garissa governor Ali Korane who is currently held by Police over attempted murder masterminded the shooting of former Garissa county CEC of Finance in Killeshwa.

The assassin one David Mwai had agreed for a plea bargain to disclose to the police that Governor paid him 1.8million to eliminate the CEC. Now, Boniface Mwangi is also alleging that the suspect David Mwai was murdered by Police at Parklands Police station. See tweets

All evidence points to @HonAliKorane as the mastermind who hired a gunman. The assassin, David Mwai was paid Sh1.8 Million and was supposed to get a plea bargain and become a state witness and the @PoliceKE were paid to kill David while he was in lawful custody. @IPOA_KE @ODPP_KE pic.twitter.com/ecSDnWpn29 — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) August 30, 2018

David Mwai was likely murdered inside a police cell. As someone who has been arrested enough times, you’re never alone in a cell. Belt, shoe straps are confiscated and if someone brings you food, they must taste it. So @DCI_Kenya this must be investigated. @ODPP_KE #KenyaMafia https://t.co/hOTTfBRvud — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) August 30, 2018