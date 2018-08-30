Kenya Today

EXPOSED: Garissa Governor Ali Korane Masterminded MURDER Of Suspect In Police Custody- Hon Mwangi

Activist Boniface Mwangi is alleging that Garissa governor Ali Korane who is currently held by Police over attempted murder masterminded the shooting of former Garissa county CEC of Finance in Killeshwa.

The assassin one David Mwai had agreed for a plea bargain to disclose to the police that Governor paid him 1.8million to eliminate the CEC. Now, Boniface Mwangi is also alleging that the suspect David Mwai was murdered by Police at Parklands Police station. See tweets

