CORRUPTION: Garissa Governor Ali Korane at EACC offices, grilled over Ksh233 million scandal

Garissa Governor Ali Korane is currently at Ethics and Anti-corruption commission (EACC) offices in Nairobi being grilled over a Ksh233 million scandal.

DPP Noordin haji had ordered his immediate arrest alongside four top county officials over the Sh233 million grant fund.

He however, presented himself at EACC this morning to record his statement over the scandal.

Korane, a first-time governor, is accused of colluding with the county officials to illegally divert Sh233,506,000 grant given by the World Bank to finance an urban programme.

Investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission revealed that the funds were irregularly diverted from the county coffers.

The money was to be used on specified projects under the Kenya Urban Support Programme.

Korane becomes the sixth sitting governor to be hauled to the corridors of justice as the government tightens the noose on corruption in counties.

Busia governor Sospeter Ojamong, his Samburu counterpart Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal, Nairobi’s Mike Mbuvi Sonko, Migori’s Okoth Obado and Tharaka Nithi governor Muthomi Njuki have also been charged over graft.

So far, governor Sonko, Obado and Muthomi Njuki have been barred from accessing their offices until their cases are heard and determined.

The move to bar Obado from accessing county offices has ignited his impeachment, with the motion that is being spearheaded by Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party set to be tabled before the Migori County Assembly soon.