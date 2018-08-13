Former Wajir Governor Using DPP’s Name To Evade Arrest By EACC

Former Wajir County Governor Hon Ahmed Abdullahi has been accused of swindling multi billion of shillings in his previous regime of 2013 -2017.

The former Governor who has since left the office after being defeated with an imaginable wide margin has taken it to court to challenge the validity of the credentials of current governor HE Amb Mohamed Abdi Mohamed.

Among the many files submitted by DPP Noordin Hajji for prosecution reveal that former Wajir Governor Mr Ahmed Abdullahi is among those who are wanted for economic crimes and mismanagement of county funds.

A source privy to the ongoings hinted that former governor is using tactics to delay his arrest.The Governor who claims to have awarded a tender to construct the county headquarter to DPP’s own brother has been bragging how that little favors could save him from facing prosecution.

Last week the governor was heard telling a group at Intercontinental hotel ”it is hard for him to be arrested because DPP is a close friend and i awarded his brother several contracts during my time as a governor”.

What former Governor fails to understand is that their is a difference between DPP Mr Noordin Hajji and his brother. The former Wajir Governor should not soil the good name of the hardworking DPP. He should instead focus on how he should defend himself at the court said Mr Hussein Abdi a resident of Wajir told this writer.