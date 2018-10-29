Former Nairobi Governor Kidero Audit Queries Haunt Sonko, Fined 500k By Senate PAC

Kidero’s City Hall audit queries ghosts haunt Governor Sonko

Despite his recent arrest and prosecution in court over corruption related charges, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero is still a man on the spot.

The Senate’s Public Accounts and Investment Committee (SPAIC), has now fined Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Sh0.5m for failing to appear before the committee over Kidero’s misappropriation of County funds.

The audit queries Sonko is supposed to answer to date back to the 2014/15 financial year when former Kidero was in office.

The Senate Committee has now fined Sonko Ksh.500, 000 for failing to honour its summons over audit queries raised by Auditor-General Edward Ouko.

The Committee chairman Moses Kajwang on Monday said Sonko must pay the fine before November 5, further directing him to appear on December 5 this year.

“The Senate will not be taken into a charade and our business is to have the governor appear before us and answer how billions of money was spent in the county. We cannot listen to a county secretary who has written to us,” Moses Kajwang said at the time.

Kidero denied three corruption-related charges leading to the loss of Sh213 million.

Kidero pleaded not guilty to a charge of conspiring to commit an offense of fraud and two counts of dealing with suspect property leading to loss of public funds.

He is accused alongside nine others for services not rendered on diverse dates between January 16, 2014 and January 2016.