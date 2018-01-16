Former Envoy Confirms Votes Were Doctored In Favour Of Jubilee

Former Kenyan envoy to China Julius Sunkuli on Monday told a court that results declaring Gideon Konchellah winner of the August 8 parliamentary elections were doctored. Tesifying in a Kericho court, Mr Sunkuli accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of altering poll results in favour of Mr Konchella.

Sunkuli had vied for the seat on a Kanu party ticket but lost to Konchella, who vied through Jubilee Party.

The former ambassador contested IEBC’s copies of forms 35A presented in court, which he said were different from what was provided to him. He said the results were altered in favor of Jubilee and Konchella.

“We requested IEBC to deposit original copies of forms 35A. However, the forms deposited in court, though certified, were different from what we were supplied with,” said Sunkuli.

“I can confirm the data presented by IEBC in their reply and in the forms upon our request coincide. However they were manufactured.”

Sunkuli, who wants the court to declare Konchella’s election null and void, and to order repeat polls in the area, emerged second with 17,160 votes against Konchellah’s 23,812. In his petition filed on September 5, Sunkuli claims the election was marred by irregularities and was not free and fair.