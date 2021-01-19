Form four student attacks girlfriend with a panga, arrested

A Form Four student has been arrested after a female classmate was attacked with a panga at Meneet area in Bomet.

According to the area police boss Francis Kigeri, the suspect is in custody at Longisa Police Station as investigations continue.

“We are yet to establish the reason behind the heinous attack. We are told both are day scholars but from different villages, ” he said.

Area chief Weldon langat said the suspect was intoxicated during the arrest but officers are yet to establish where he had been drinking.

The girl was waylaid on her way to school on Tuesday morning and sustained deep cuts on her head and left arm.

A good samaritan took her to Tenwek Mission Hospital where she is currently admitted.

Two days ago, another student in Vihiga was arrested after he reportedly attacked and killed the school guard.

The Form Three student from Nyang’ori Boys Secondary School is said to have become unruly and attacked fellow students when the guard intervened.

The 18-year-old student, according to police reports, then turned on the guard and hit him on the head repeatedly using the rod.

The guard was rescued by colleagues and rushed to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in critical condition.

He, however, succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the facility.

On January 13, a Form Two student was arrested after allegedly attempting to hack the deputy principal with a panga at Mokwerero Secondary School in Kitutu Masaba.

According to a police report seen by Citizen Digital, the 18-year-old student had stashed the panga inside his school bag.

The teacher was saved by other teachers and support staff who cornered the student and alerted the police.

On the same day, a Form Three student at Kisii High School pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges.

Isaya Flora was charged with stabbing two teachers and remanded at Manga Juvenile Home.