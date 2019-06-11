Foreigners arrested with fake goods worth 12 million

Two foreigners were on Monday arraigned in court after being found in possession of counterfeit goods worth Millions of Shillings.

The two Pakistani’s Sheraz Ali and Muzzamil Abbas were arrested on June 17 at around 11 pm in Westlands, Nairobi they were found in possession of counterfeit toner cartridges with a total value of Ksh12,664,760 without the authority of Hewlett and Packard company, the registered owner of HP trademark.

According to the charge sheet, the counterfeit tonners imitated the HP brand and were made to a level and degree as to be substantially similar to the original copies.

Charges also read that on the same date and time, the two were found in possession of 4,519 HP flat boxes valued at Ksh5,092,913,957 and HP security seals valued at Ksh 6,414,884.

The Pakistani nationals were also charged with making HP security seals valued at Ksh1,078,539, HP body cartridge labels worth Ksh243,432, tonner compatible cartridges worth Ksh10,688,790, one cartridge label printer, 2 glue guns, a bubble gun compressor and a bubble gun sealer valued at Ksh23,110,334.

The prosecution objected to the two being awarded bail or bond as the state intended to authenticate their passports.

Sheraz and Muzzamil denied the charges before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi who denied the prosecutions oral application and ordered them to submit an affidavit in court.

The accused were freed on a Ksh2 million bond with an alternative of Kshh1 million cash bail.

The court set the hearing date of the case to August 1, 2019.