FIREWORKS: Miguna Sues Uhuru Regime Over Illegal Deportation, False Imprisonment and Citizenship

National Resistance Movement-Kenya (NRM-L)leader Lawyer Miguna Miguna has made true his threats to challenge his deportation and withdrawal of his Kenyan passport in court. He has sued Uhuru Jubilee regime and from most top legal minds even those close to Statehouse he will definitely succeed.

“I will challenge all the illegal and unconditional actions by the despots in court starting today (February 8). I have instructed a battery of competent advocates to ensure that the ongoing rogue purveyors of impunity are brought to book,” Miguna told Kenya News Alert Managing Editor Sam Okemwa immeditely he landed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.



The reknown international barrister has filed a suit at the High Court through Dr John Khaminwa (SC Emeritus) seeking to quash the deportation orders and reinstate his citizenship. The case filed under a certificate of urgency lists seven respondents among them Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’I, Director of Immigration Gordon Kihalangwa, Attorney General and officer in charge of flying squad Said Kiprotich.

Miguna wants the court to declare that the respondents abused their office. “That a declaration be and is hereby issued that the manner in which the Respondents conducted themselves resulting to the purported cancellation of the citizenship of the Petitioner, revocation and confiscation of his passport and other identity documents and the declaration that he was a member of a prohibited class and a prohibited immigrant and removal from Kenya were done in violation of the rule of law and in direct contravention of provisions of the constitution,”

his affidavit read in part.

He also wants the state to allow him back into the country. He was deported aboard a KLM flight on Tuesday February 6 over what the government termed as violation of the provisions of section 33(1) and 43(1) of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act, 2011.

Miguna has vowed to put up a spirited fight to return to Kenya altghough he has expressed concern over what could happen to him when he returns but he is convinced there is no respectable court that can jail for he has not done any wrong.

“Even with a million charges they will never get a conviction in a proper court of law because they went against a man they cannot win against,” he told NTV’s Chris Wamalwa in his palatial Toronto offices.