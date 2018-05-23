FINALLY: Over 30 Powerful Government officials To Be Arrested Over NYS Sh9Billion Corruption Scandal– DCI Confirms

By Mary K for PL

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has said that over 30 government officials are set to be arrested over the alleged multi-billion corruption scandal at the National Youth Service (NYS).

Mr. Kinoti, who has already interrogated top officials linked to the new scam involving a whopping Sh9 billion, on Tuesday mentioned that the arrests are set to start within 36 hours.

The DCI boss firmly stated that all those who have been implicated must be apprehended and taken to court.

“Of all those whose statements were recorded, we are preparing to make at least 30 arrests. They will have their day in court and none will be spared, irrespective of their rank. Public money was stolen and the suspects must b charged,” he told the Nation.

Public Service Principal Secretary Lillian Mbogo Omollo and NYS boss Richard Ndubai are among the Government officials who could be arrested in this second scandal at NYS.

The scam was brought to light following an investigation launched by National Intelligence Service Director-General Phillip Kameru and DCI boss, Mr. Kinoti.

When the detectives dug deep into the financial records at the NYS and the tendering process, they discovered that Sh9 billion was paid for services not rendered.

According to the findings, some companies were paid double while others were non-existent. All this is said to have happened when Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki was the Public Service Minister.

Ms. Omollo and Mr. Ndubai were forced to step aside for three months as investigations into the scandal commenced.

Officers at the procurement, finance and accounts departments were also sent on compulsory leave by the current Public Service CS Margaret Kobia.

Public Accounts Committee has summoned CSs Kobia and Kariuki to answer questions concerning the now infamous scandal. Omollo and Ndubai are expected to appear before the committee together with the ministers on Friday.

