Fake goods valued at sh 1.5 m seized at Karen Mall

Fraud is such a trending method of hustling in the country such that the Anti-Counterfeit Agency revealed plans to introduce stickers that authenticate products as legally certified in a bid to counter illicit trade which is said to deny the economy over 200 billion Shillings in annual revenues.
In fresh scandal,the ACA on Friday seized fake goods valued at an estimated Sh1.5 million at a Karen mall.
The fragrances and cosmetic products were found at a Madora Kenya store where 2 suspects were nabbed.
Madora has branches at Westgate Mall, The Hub Karen and Newly Opened Two Rivers Mall.
In January, a customer complained that he was sold a fake Sh40,000 perfume.The 100ML fragrance, he told a blog, was filled with water.
He took up the matter with the store management only to be kicked out and his concerns left unaddressed
On Tuesday, the agency as well arrested five suspects and confiscated Ksh8 million worth of fake mobile phones during a raid along Luthuli Avenue.
According to the authorities, other accessories including chargers, phone covers, batteries and earphones were also confiscated
