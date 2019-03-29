Fake goods valued at sh 1.5 m seized at Karen Mall

Fraud is such a trending method of hustling in the country such that the Anti-Counterfeit Agency revealed plans to introduce stickers that authenticate products as legally certified in a bid to counter illicit trade which is said to deny the economy over 200 billion Shillings in annual revenues.

In fresh scandal,the ACA on Friday seized fake goods valued at an estimated Sh1.5 million at a Karen mall.

The fragrances and cosmetic products were found at a Madora Kenya store where 2 suspects were nabbed.