Exposed: Fake Dr Mugo wa Wairimu Troubles Linked to ICC Cases, Unlike Bogonko Bosire he’s Lucky to alive

By J G

#itsacowworld

Mugo wa wairimu was a normal guy, when the first jubilee social media group was created he was a normal hard working kenyan building the nation, I met him severally and he was a normal person, then came the ICC expose and someone started giving him classified information, within seconds he was able to bring to the public domain matters that even some intelligence officers had no idea about.

The new found fame took over, he became larger than life and finally the ICC issue was sorted. The killed were forgotten, witnesses dissaperared, others were paid to keep their mouths shut, the displaced were given new pieces of land, a new government led by the accused person’s was created.

Mugo had outlived his usefulness he had to be neutralized, all over sudden he became the enemy , I have every reason to believe that mugo needs help and those he helped on the ICC issue should now come forward and pay back.

He is a disturbed man, he needs psychiatric help

That’s all I can say for now

