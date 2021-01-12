How Ruto man DCI police officer Kibet conned Government official Ksh. 3 million

Alexandria Kibet alias DT. Donald was on Monday arraigned at the Kabarnet Law Courts for allegedly defrauding a government official.

The suspect who comes from Ossen, Baringo is alleged to have been masquerading as a police inspector attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

He is accused of defrauding a government official identified as Zakayo Chirchir of Ksh. 2.9 million.

The court was told that Kibet was arrested on Sunday on his way to collect another Ksh. 300,000 from the complainant.

Previously, Kibet is said to have been sponsoring youth-related activities in Kabartonjo Ward.

On Monday, he was arraigned before Senior Principal Magistrate Paul Biwott and denied the charge.



Baringo North DCI asked the court for seven days to complete investigations.

The magistrate granted the request and directed that the accused remain in police custody.

The case will be heard on Monday next week.