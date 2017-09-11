”Ezra Chiloba Was Not FIRED, He Will Oversee October 17 Election”- IEBC Chair Chebukati

IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati has expressed regret for the leaked confidential memo he wrote to the CEO Ezra Chiloba demanding answers on the bungled August 8 general election.

While addressing the media on Monday, Chebukati said the memo was a normal procedural move to evaluate last month’s polls and was not meant for the public.

“It is unfortunate that a memo marked as confidential was out in the public domain,” he said.

Chebukati said Chiloba replied to the memo and the commission will be evaluating his answers.

He also assured that Chiloba had not been fired.

“We are yet to review the answers to the memo but when we do, we will inform the country. We however wish to stated that we were not firing anyone. Obviously the CEO is still here,” Chebukati said.

He said commissioners are working together in preparation for the October 17 repeat polls after the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.

Chebukati further denied remarks by DP William Ruto that commissioners are politically split and that they have been meeting politicians and their agents.

“IEBC commissioners are neutral, we are not in support of any political party and we are also not having any night meetings with any political parties or any of their agents, all we are doing is preparing for the coming election” he said.

Ruto on Monday night sensationally accused Chebukati of having drafted the memo to Chiloba after having night meetings with the opposition.

Chiloba stated that the commission will meet the presidential candidates and their agents to update them on the preparations for the repeat polls.

Uhuru will face off with NASA’s Raila Odinga for the election.