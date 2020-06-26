EXPOSED: Woman jailed with Hon Waluke for 52 years is a dynasty, sister to VP Moody Awori, mother to CS Wakhungu

WHO IS GRACE WAKHUNGU? THE AWORI’s!

Grace Wakhungu is:

• Daughter to the famous Anglican clergy, Canon Jeremiah Awori, the first Anglican Church of Kenya Canon,

• Sister to Moody Awori: former Kenyan Vice President, 5 time Mp and minister,

• Sister to Agrrey Awori: a lead economist, and politician in Uganda having served as Mp and minister,

• Sister to Nelson Awori: who is the pioneer cardiologist in Kenya, he carried out Africa’s first kidney transplant at Nairobi Hospital in 1978. He died in 1986 in a car accident. The Prof Nelson Awori Centre in Upper Hill stands in his honour,

• Sister to billionaire Dr. Mary Okello the first female manager at Barclays Bank and founder director of Makini Schools which she sold earning her more than 1B in 2018,

• Sister to Hannington Awori, former board member of several blue chip firms and is a former technical director, East Africa Industries (EAI), which has since been renamed Unilever. A corporate warrior nicknamed ‘King of the Boardroom’ died in 2010,

• Sister to Dennis Awori former ambassador to Japan, chairman of Toyota EA, MD of Lonrho EA and GM of CMC in Kenya and Uganda,

• Sister to Christine Hayanga: a lawyer married to Justice Andrew Hayanga,

• Sister to Henry Awori: One-time Kenya’s Commissioner of Insurance,

• Sister to Willis Awori: HR Director, ICIPE,

• Sister to Ernest Awori: The MIT alumnus and a notable engineer,

• Sister to Winfred Odera: Career caterer and successful catering college owner,

• Sister to Margaret Openda: Career educator and former matron at Siriba Teachers College,

• Sister to WWW Awori: Wycliffe Works Wasia was a pioneering trade unionist, editor and politician,

• Sister to Joshua Awori: Long-serving HR practitioner who died in 2012,

• Aunt to Jeremy Awori managing director Barclays Bank

• Mother to Prof. Judy Wakhungu former Environment Cabinet Secretary and currently Kenya’s ambassador to France.

Hers is a family of millionaires with sixteen siblings who now rank among the most successful in Kenya and Uganda made up of top notch lawyers, engineers, politicians, surgeons, journalists, educationists, athletes and diplomats.

Grace is also a very long serving public servant.