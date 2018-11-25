Exposed: Tourism CS Balala Grilled by FBI in New york, Drug Barons network-Akasha brothers

By Muthui Mkenya

Exposed: Tourism CS Balala Grilled by FBI in New york links with Drug Barons network-Akasha brothers

Najib Balala the current Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Tourism landed in New york via a kenya airways flight earlier today. He voluntarily offered to present himself for an informal interview/questioning session with the DEA team handling Akasha bribery case. He agreed to be unrepresented without legal counsel during the interview.

He is one of ten high profile kenyan targets sought over links to the Akasha drug barons, Baktash Akasha and his brother Ibrahim Akasha.

The US Department of Justice is investigating Balala and others over allegations of taking bribes from the notorious Akasha drug family.

According to reports by the Daily Nation, other officials on the US wanted list are an outspoken Rift Valley MP, a prosecutor, two High Court judges, two magistrates, and a senior criminal investigations officer.