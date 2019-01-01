Exposed: Top Lawyer Prof Ojienda arrest linked to the JSC Job, dark forces want him replaced- see DCI fake charges

By Erico T

As an Advocate you file an application on behalf of a client at the Court of Appeal. It is given a UR number. You write to the client quoting the UR number naturally asking for your fee deposit. Subsequently appeal is filed and its given a CA number.

The DCI is investigating you. They see your payment with the UR number and look for it as a CA number. They can’t find it. Viola!!!!!They conclude its a fake claim intended to obtain money by false pretences. Decide to charge you and proclaim it to the world.

Then they search your office and you give them all the pleadings and explain how the numbers change. They still decide to proceed and charge you nonetheless. Because the only thing they intended to do was charge you. The charge and evidence was to be found later. But charge you they must.