Exposed: Sonko was very cooperative with EACC until he realised it was serious shit

THREE times when Mike Sonko was summoned by the EACC, he would go there very very early in the morning around 5.30am quietly with no goons on tow.

He would be there for an hour and leave quietly after recording statements. I have 100% knowledge and evidence of that.

When he realized he was actually going to face prosecution he decided to create drama. He went there with his crowd hoping it would work.

He then began the usual narrative accusing everyone at EACC including Director of Investigations of being corrupt.

He even brought in the issue of procurement of Integrity Center to divert us. It hasn’t worked.

WORD to Sonko. The matter is now heading to criminal court. Start uploading dozziers on Maraga and post them on Tweeter. Include all judges.

Actually threaten to release dirty clips of all judges in Kenya as well as those of the DPP…how can he tough the small Lord.

Mr Sonko I just found out that Supreme Court is built on grabbed land, start arranging to bring it down.

And wait, has the judiciary been paying water bills? Wakatie maji. And that parking at Milimani law courts is county property, shit it and tow away all the vehicles parked there.

Mtu Yetu.

– WAKILI WAHOME THUKU