Exposed: Safaricom CEO on the radar for stealing, court process to begin in February

Peter Ndegwa, the first Kenyan to be the CEO of the giant Telco has outdid himself by stealing an idea that is already registered with the Kenya Industrial Property Institute (KIPI). His predecessors were fond of this behavior.

Electronic Receipt (e-Receipt) is a UTILITY MODEL that is patented for a period of time to be used while benefiting the original owner of the idea for about 10 years, that’s according to the definition.

Today, Safaricom launched M-Pesa Bill Management service which will allow schools, landlords, utilities and other businesses with repeat payments, to present and receive pending payments from customers, and issue electronic receipts.

Problem is, this idea is already registered by a company known as Kibo Capital Group Limited at KIPI.

It is not the first time Safaricom and other Kenyan corporate is stealing an idea and getting away with it. Here are some:

Research by WIPO – World Intellectual Property Organisation reveals that the cases of intellectual property theft are rampant in Kenya. WIPO further observed that the innovators are hampered from pursuing legal means to challenge the theft due to poverty.

“We have also cases where the innovations are stolen and improved, then introduced into the market. MANY INNOVATORS LACK THE CAPACITY FOLLOW THROUGH IN COURTS SINCE THE COST IN PROHIBITIVE”, a young innovator named Macharia told Intellectual Property Watch (IP Watch) in 2017.

IP Watch also observed that in Kenya, red flags have been raised after it became evident that big companies had arrived as sponsors, ended up swindling young innovators.

“The major thieves of intellectual property are corporates; many victims are youths” – Twitter User

Kenya is a very peculiar nation where mafia rule reigns supreme.

Youths are lied to create their own jobs through entrepreneurship by people stealing billions from public coffers through overpriced projets.

Almost every time a govt official stands up to speak about unemployment they often tell youths to employ themselves.

Never mind that those who try to find themselves in the same scenario as those whose intellectual properties have been stolen, others find themselves with no way to access credit from banks; some also find the cost of opening a business to high due to the many licenses required; and if one passes those three tests, then they have to face the tax hurdle from KRA which sometimes comes with a tax bill from the blues.

It is a tough word whee the elite doesn’t care, don’t feel about the suffering of youths. They just pretend to.

Such an unequal world cannot be changed by tweeting, although this is the first step, but by petition, peaceful assembly and demonstration, a speaking up every day.

The only problem is that the youths have been brainwashed to accept Sh528 to trend useless hashtags on Twitter in support of politicians, worse still other just like sex content and some even believe that it’ll be their turn to eat when they join govt.

“The service will equally empower millions of M-Pesa PayBill customers with better record keeping by providing digital receipts for each payment,” CEO Peter Ndegwa said. Problem is, a spotcheck on kibocapital.co.ke showed the same words used in their website for a company that has been in existence since 2015. Safaricom essentially stile their idea.

As for Safaricom, it uses its huge financial muscle to muzzle all those that lodge complaints against it. Of course, there are some youths who didn’t register their intellectual properties and thus lost it to this corporate hegemony. However, some have, and I wonder how KIPI and Kenya Copyright Board (KECOBO) allowed some of them to be used by non-paying corporate entities.

Worse of the mafia state came when they threatened another innovator with a WANTED by DCI poster. Mr Anyona Obutu, had created a way of stopping MPESA thieves from cloning SIM Cards and shared it with Safaricom but few months later, the Telco launched it without involving him. STOLEN. See story below.

For the electronic receipt idea, Safaricom must be held accountable, let’s begin to be at least sincere in our dealings so that such narratives as Hustler vs Dynasty doesn’t eat us alive.

Stealing is a bad thing, pay people fr their idea.

Courtesy Cypriannyakundi.com

