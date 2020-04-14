Exposed: You can drive in and out of Nairobi by bribing Police with just 1k, lockdown is a scam !

Via W Thuku

Bob Kibathi:I’ve just passed roadblock at bluepost, am on my way to nyeri and I’ll be going back to Nairobi on Tuesday, ndio nipite nimepea hao Afandee ile sadaka ningetoa church leo, Amen.

Dalmas Mumo : The police are just bored.I drove from Nairobi to Makueni on wednesday morning around 6am.At the small world roadblock i had to identify myself to be let thru but while i was coming back on thursday,no body bothered to ask for my identity.I was just waved on

Ecosoap Kenya : Hahaha, I have a client from nakuru, on Wednesday this week, he asked me to make arrangements for 500pcs facemask anakuja, jana, he was in Nairobi, today, the guy is back to nakuru. Sielewi

Ndungu Njenga: Am in the “essential services” and am crossing the Blue post barrier every other day n have witnessed the bribing very early in the mornings from mats. Hv shared the same with Snr cops but nothing is changing

E Ndonye: Corona is just spreading in its usual ways, partial lockdown, dust to dawn curfew not withstanding! Have been to Isinya two times and lukenya once, yesterday I Ieft lukenya at 7pm all the to Nairobi, the cars on the road were uncountable, don’t even mention Isinya! Walevi on their usual ways, uku mtaani wanaingia clubs around 8:30pm wanaserereka hadi late night, cops leave our streets empty at 8pm! I suppose!

Njuguna Kangethe: The bars at Kikuyu Foot bridge that area which is rumoured the owner is the father of xxxx are still open and guys hide inside to drink.

There is crowding and seriously no social distancing. Sadly its the only route to the market from kidfarmaco.

Now Now, first I have nothing against bars and clubs. As investment entities they are non of my business.

Second I don’t think any grown up man should be taking alcohol in hiding. You are no better than high school boys who smoke in the toilet.

I have a friend who buys his 🍻 and enjoys whole afternoon, long before Corona came about.

I wish this virus was only transmitted physically like HIV, noone would care about you. Now it can move Kikuyu to Kitengela in a day.

Speaking about Kitengela, here we have 5-star clubs. Multi-million investments. State of the art if I can call them so. 3D. The most modern in every aspect, not like those makeshift bars and lodgings in Gîkûyû.

I don’t patronize them myself but I walk in and about. And yes, they are all closed I can confirm.

So if some bars are free to run with police bosses like those in BuruBuru sleeping or just watching, then open all the clubs and hotels and churches and mosques and cattle dips and schools in the whole country. Remove the curfew and the travel ban and let life pick up from where it stopped.