Exposed: DP Ruto’s office head of security sergeant Kenei was KILLED, body dumped in his house

Here are sergeant Kenei’s last movements that confirm he was killed elsewhere and body taken back to his house…

On Monday February 17, Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei is reported to have entered Villa Franka estate in Imara Daima on foot between 4 and 5pm.

The report was from the security guards at the main gate.

On Tuesday, February 18, Kenei was picked by a neighbor and dropped at his work station at Harambee House Annex: that was between 7 and 7.30am.

He was reported to have been at work the whole day on Tuesday.

At about 8pm, Kipyegon Kenei and two other officers who had been summoned by the DCI were seen together at Harambee House Annex.

They had been summoned to record a statement in relation to the fake military arms procurement scandal.

The three were on duty when the scam architect–former Sports CS Rashid Echesa stepped into Harambee House Annex on February 13.

It is alleged that Echesa and Kenei talked at length which is the reason why the DCI team had placed him as a high profile witness.

Back to Tuesday, Kenei is said to have left the DP’s office at 8.30pm having completed his shift.

This was the last time he was seen at the office and neighbors also revealed that he never returned home that evening.

According to them, it was easy to notice the exit and entry of Kenei whenever he left in the morning and returned in the evening.

However, that did not happen on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

His body was discovered inside the house, which is an extension of the main house: it can only be accessed through the corridor near the perimeter wall.

The house was close to the neighbor’s bedroom located on the westside.

On Wednesday morning, his neighborhood friend had come to pick him outside the gate as usual but could not reach him.

They always gave him a lift to work but Kenei’s phone went unanswered forcing them to leave without him.

On that very Wednesday, the tenant living in the main house noticed that something was amiss.

Kenei’s door was partly open, his clothes still on the hanging line and lights were on during the day.

His phone was off when she tried to call him add she instructed her house-help to keep on checking if anything had changed.

The status at Kenei’s house remained the same on Thursday and his phone was off.

This forced the tenant in the main house to ask her house-help to go to the back and check on him but she could not push the door open.

She then sought the help of a guard who managed to push the door open.

They found him dead with a bullet wound to the head.

But what puzzled those who came to the scene first, and later the investigators, is the fact that there was no blood on the floor, raising questions if it was the actual scene of crime.

So how did Kenei die? That is the question detectives are trying to answer with the postmortem exercise planned for today Wednesday.