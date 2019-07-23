EXPOSED: DP Ruto caught on CCTV with Italian contractors in a secretive meeting

Inside sources have exposed the crucial evidence that could soon be presented after a revelation that On December 4th last year DP William Ruto was in Rome, Italy in what was said to be an official three day visit to woo investors from the European country.

It now emerges during the Rome trip, the DP met with Italian officials who where supposed to be involved in the construction of the scandalous Arror and Kimwarer Dam.

A CCTV footage proving the meeting took place has been obtained by the DPP and it is part of evidence to be presented before court.

The evidence(CCTV) was obtained when DPP and DCI visited Rome in the pursuit for providing justice to kenyans accompanied by their top investigators.