EXPOSED: Chiloba Will Not Resign, He Is Worried of Anti-Corruption Commission Investigation Satellite Phones Scandal

A top statehouse operative was oveheard bragging how they have held IEBC by the balls, both Chiloba and Chebukati have something to worry about rattling Uhuru’s Jubilee.

“We are not protecting Chiloba, it is him who is nagging us for protection, he knows the moment he resigns the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission will be on his case.”

Well, the biggest scandal that the Anti-corruption are looking at rotates around procurement.

“Chiloba bought 300 satellite phones which were to be given per constituency at 848 million. The phones, for those of us who saw them was Thuraya XT-PRO which if you Google costs arnd ksh 100,000. But as per IEBC 848 million /300 will give your 2.8 million per phone. To make it worse, they were never used. How will any Kenyan from any political alignment defend Chiloba and ICT team?”– an investogator with the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission told this writer.

For Chebukati, he is said to woe his position to DP William Ruto who ensured even if he trailled others in the interview he was made chairman. DP Ruto made sure all other applicants who were practicing advocates failed by the wayside and therefore Chebukati was the only one qualified to be Chairman.

Well, be it as it may, Chiloba must go!