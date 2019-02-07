Kenya Today

Exiled Lawyer Miguna sues Kenya Airport Authority and Emirates company

Controversial Lawyer Miguna Miguna has filed a suit against the Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) and Emirates flight Company for unlawful detention, harassment and torture.

Migunat, who unsuccessfully contested for the Nairobi Governorship seat, faulted the two bodies for torture, detention as well as assault following his deportation after he took part in the controversial swearing in of Former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

The lawyer claimed that his advocates and KNCHR are yet to enforce the court orders after he was confirmed to be a Kenyan citizen.

He further assured his supporters that he will soon return home after spending a year in Canada.

The suit comes after he launched a new book titled Treason- A case against Tyrants and Renegades, 2018. In the book, he outlines what transpired before and after the mock-swearing-in of Raila, who has since pledged to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

