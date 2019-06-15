EXCLUSIVE: Hon Duale security withdrawn, summoned by DCI over Fatuma Gedi beating inside Parliament

A reliable source inside parliament has leaked a letter from Speaker Justin Muturi to house majority leader Hon Aden Duale that confirms the Garissa Town MP is in deep trouble with the DCI over assault of Wajir Woman Rep Hon Fatuma Gedi last week. Hon Duale’s security has been withdrawn and has been summoned by the DCI to help with investigations.

Hon Fatuma Gedi was attached and punched by the Wajir East MP Hon Rashid Amin

See letter below.



Hon Amin was arraigned in court on Friday morning on charges of assaulting Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi.

Amin was arrested on Thursday evening and locked up at Parliament police station following protests by female MPs and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Gedi suffered injuries to her cheek and neck in the morning attack in Parliament’s parking lot. She was rushed to Karen Hospital.

“He called me stupid and nonsense and then he beat me,” Gedi told the Star. “I was shocked, I could not believe it. He came again and hit me. ”

Local reporters established that Hon Amin demanded to know why the budget committee, on which Gedi sits, did not allocate funds to his constituency during its tour of the county. She said he wasn’t present.

Gedi said, “It was about 9.50am, I was with Gladys Wanga (Homa bay woman rep) when I met the honourable member. We just said hello and he asked me how come we did not put anything for him in his constituency.

“I told him you were not there and you were the host MP and you did not mobilise your people to come and present their case,” she said.

“Treat it as a rumour, I will respond to the police,” he told the reporters before his arrest.

Women lawmakers walked out of Parliament in protest, demanding the immediate arrest and prosecution of Amin. They demonstrated within Parliament Buildings, singing anti-Rashid songs.

On Friday, Speaker Muturi directed police to investigate and charge the assailant.

“I have given strict instructions that criminals cannot be harboured in Parliament. This is not a matter for the Committee of Privileges. I have directed police to go to whatever extent.

“Even if you disagree with a fellow member, it should remain like that, a disagreement, it cannot be an excuse to engage in criminal activities,” Muturi said.

More to follow