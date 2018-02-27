Ex-Governor Evans Kidero’s Cousin arrested over land grabbing

By Moses Mwaura

A Cousin of former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero was on Tuesday arraigned in a Nairobi Court and charged with nine criminal counts including land grabbing.

Emmanuel Okello who is also a close acquaintance of Kidero was charged alongside businesswoman Elizabeth Waiyego Njagiru and they both denied the charges.

The two have been charged with forging a tittle deed belonging to city businessman, Isaack Kamau Ndirangu.

Okello and Njangiru are accused that on the 20th July 2014 at an unknown place within the country they jointly with others not before court with intent to defraud Isaack Kamau Ndirangu they forged an instrument of transfer for parcel of land purporting it to be genuine instruments of transfer drawn and filed by M/S Yunis Mohammed and Associates Advocates.

The two also face other criminal counts among them uttering a forged instrument of transfer for a parcel of land belonging Wanderi Mark Muingai, a senior land registrar purporting it to be a genuine transfer instrument signed by businessman Isack Kamau Ndirangu. The two have been charged alongside Joem Consultants Limited.

According to count three it is alleged that on the 24th of July 2017 jointly with others not before the court at central lands registry, Ardhi House within Nairobi County the two unlawfully procured the registration of land situated at Nyari area within Nairobi County valued at Ksh 80m by forging a land transfer document of the said parcel of land drawn and filed by

M/S Yunis Mohammed and Associates Advocates.

They also three face other criminal counts of obtaining money by false pretense. It is alleged that the two obtained over 100 million shillings from different people.

The two were released on a cash bail of Sh300, 000 or alternative bond of Sh 1 million.

Since his election in August 2017, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has declared total war on land cartels who are responsible for land grabbing across the city during Kidero’s tenure at City Hall.

