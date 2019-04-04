Kenya Today

EVIL: Video of teachers battering nursery kids angers many

2 viral videos on social media have exposed an unknown school where teachers are leading the vice of battering the young ones for unreasonable offenses.

In one of the video, a baby girl is slapped severally on the head with the teacher questioning why she has vomited.

This has irked many who want to know the name of the school and region as well as who recorded the evil videos.

