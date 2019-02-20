EACC Police storm home of DP Ruto ally Governor Kasaine over 2billion looted from Samburu County

Anti-corruption police detectives on Wednesday morning carried out a search at the homes of Samburu Governor His Excellence Moses Kasaine in Samburu and Nairobi.

Governor Kasaine is a close ally of DP William Ruto

Sources at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) told local reporters that the investigators were looking for files related to an expenditure of Sh2 billion that is suspected to be irregular.

Also raided were residences and offices of county chief officers implicated in the alleged scandal.

“We are targeting the governor, chief officers, directors and contractors for wanton misappropriation of public funds amounting to Sh2 billion,” the source was quoted.

The officers were armed with search warrants from the court.

It was not immediately clear if Governor Kasaine was in Nairobi or Samburu at the time of the raid.

The governor and his county government are yet to react to the raids.