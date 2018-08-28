DRAMA At The Supreme Court As DPP Noordin Haji Closes In On Senior Judge To Be Arrested !

The top organ of Kenya’s Judiciary met this morning following reports that a Supreme Court judge is facing criminal charges.

Minutes before 9am, members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) trickled into their boardroom on the second floor of the Supreme Court at the heart of Nairobi’s central business district.

Half an hour later Prof Tom Ojienda, who represents the Law Society of Kenya at the commission, rushed out of the building.

Other members of the JSC are Chief Justice David Maraga, who chairs the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Philemona Mwilu, Mercy Deche (vice chairperson), Emily Ominde and Justice Aggrey Muchelule.

At around 10.15am, CJ Maraga left the boardroom and walked into his office on the first floor.

While the Nation team on site did not see Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Hajji, his official vehicle and chase cars were spotted at the top court’s parking when the JSC walked into the meeting.

But by the time Prof Ojienda walked out of the building, Mr Haji’s official vehicle and chase cars were gone, indicating that he may have left through the back entrance reserved for Judge Maraga and his deputy.

Staff at the Supreme Court went on about their business as usual, with the majority avoiding contact with journalists.

