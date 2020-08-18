STUPID DRAMA ENDS: Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala released as DPP drops charges, humiliating DCI Police

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala was on Tuesday morning released ending drama with the police that lasted over thirty five hours

Hon Malala’s lead lawyer, Nelson Havi, who is also the President of the Law Society of Kenya said the Senator was released after DPP Noordin Haji ordered the charges proposed by the DCI to be dropped.

The charges included an allegation that the legislator had addressed a public baraza against the Covid19 safety regulations.

Over 20 detectives laid siege at camped at Malala’s Kitengela home on Monday morning from around 1am and only managed to arrest him at 10am .

He was driven out of his Kitengela home at around 11am and later driven to Kakamega arriving late evening and was booked at Mumias Police Station.

His arrest sparked chaotic demonstrations that saw protesters barricade roads in Mumias town using stones and burnt tyres.

It is believed that senator Malala was arrested over his stand on the Counties Revenue formula which was set for debate on Monday.