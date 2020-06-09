Drama in Kirinyaga as MCAs determined to impeach Waiguru spend night at Assembly buildings

There was drama in Kirinyaga after MCAs resorted to stick together by spending the night inside the County Assembly building ahead of the vote to impeach Governor Anne Waiguru today. The strategy by the more than 24 MCAs who are determined to impeach governor Waiguru was to avoid some of them being bribed and talked out .

Governor Waiguru’s is facing impeachment over allegations of graft and abuse of office allegations.

Last month, Governor Waiguru accused the MCAs of dwelling on petty issues instead of focusing on the war against the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is unfortunate that at a time when the country, and indeed the whole world, is focused on dealing with coronavirus pandemic, some MCAs have opted to dwell on pettiness and political brinkmanship of filing a frivolous motion to impeach me without any foundation,” her statement read.

“Every Kenyan knows what all these impeachments are about. I will not concede to illegal requests for tenders and money,” she continued.

Governor Waiguru had obtained conservatory orders but they have since lapsed and therefore it is game on !