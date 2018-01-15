Drama: Catholic Prist Father Ng’ang’a Arrested for Sodomizing 18 Year Old Kariuki In Muranga

As Received:
MURANGA County,KIGUMO div, MUTHITHI Police Station,GONDA Village 3.5km East of the Station: Map ref BK 823094:Incident Report,OB 24/15/01/2018 at 2.30am…
It was reported by a member of public that yesterday at around 8.00pm one Samuel Kariuki aged 18yrs was seen entering Gonda Parish Cotholic Quarters accapanied by Father Zachary Ng’ang’a aged 36yrs of the same Parish, but their stay for long raised suspicion to the public who had been on watch,monitoring his activities of practicing gay in the village and opted to call the police. Upon arrival, the two were found in the same bedroom and after interrogation it was revealed that the Catholic Father had sodomized the victim. Both arrested and placed in custody pending further investigations.
Comments
Anonymous says
Diabolic church leaders ,,no wonder GOD is totally furious moving on is suicidal , this moving on crap is all about the shit hole ; jb is doomed, All forms of rape of yuck totally sick .Refrain from evil moving on is so evil .enough is enough no more moving on you sons of biaches .
Gervas Kimani says
This is SATANISM !!- This Priests should not be trusted with the laity .They are dangerous and ungodly.
Anonymous says
Part of Kikuyu rot. They stop at nothing. hens, goats, donkeys, frail grandmothers and are on statistical lead in brothels, kstreet yet are proudly circumcised. If you hear of a Mzungu coned and killed in Mombasa, mtwapa or ukunda, the name behind it will be a njeri or something close to that. Robberies, violent or not, thika kcb bank meticulous operation by upcoming engineers, kaburas, waigurus and not strange enough they respect and reward thieves amongst them; assassinations, murders, property disputes and court cases involving families, mungiki and their fame, political realm and uthamakism, baby pendo and 200 other earning the police rounds of applause from no strange quarters for professional work done, computerised rigging, betrayal of all others that history has recorded, the church with kanyaris, ng’ang’as, kariukis the methodist thieves, and it is like no good story comes without a dark side in this land of achievers. They are real achievers even of the abominables.
Anonymous says
lol u just a tribalistic guy…ever heard of uchawi in central kenya?? there’s is alot associated with other tribes and not in Kikuyu land so …stop being tribal.
Richard Kafu says
Sad
alvis says
woiiii do they have evidence??????????
alvis says
do they have evidence????