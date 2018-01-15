Drama: Catholic Prist Father Ng’ang’a Arrested for Sodomizing 18 Year Old Kariuki In Muranga

As Received:

MURANGA County,KIGUMO div, MUTHITHI Police Station,GONDA Village 3.5km East of the Station: Map ref BK 823094:Incident Report,OB 24/15/01/2018 at 2.30am…

It was reported by a member of public that yesterday at around 8.00pm one Samuel Kariuki aged 18yrs was seen entering Gonda Parish Cotholic Quarters accapanied by Father Zachary Ng’ang’a aged 36yrs of the same Parish, but their stay for long raised suspicion to the public who had been on watch,monitoring his activities of practicing gay in the village and opted to call the police. Upon arrival, the two were found in the same bedroom and after interrogation it was revealed that the Catholic Father had sodomized the victim. Both arrested and placed in custody pending further investigations.