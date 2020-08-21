DPP sets free two bloggers arrested for exposing cowboy contractor, DCI asked to investigate death threats on Journalists

Two bloggers, Jack Okinyi (Business Illustrated) and Milton Were (Kenya Today) were set free after the charges leveled against them were rejected by the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji.

The duo had been abducted and detained by DCI police and were to be charged with publication of false information contrary to the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act.

According to the state counsel Geoffrey Obiri, the charge sheet did not meet the threshold and merit to warrant prosecution and did not disclose the offense committed.

The two journalists told media they fear for their life as the Cowboy contractor they had exposed had vowed to eliminate them, they have asked DCI to provide them with security and also investigate the threats.

On Tuesday, Kenyans took to social media to condemn Police for illegally arresting, detaining and torturing the two journalists for exposing corruption at the Kenya Urban Roads Authority.

The two bloggers had been lured to a hotel in Upper Hill before being abducted, beaten up and wrapped in a trash paper. They were later held at Capitalhill police station where they spent Tuesday night and were taken to DCI headquarters on Wednesday and later were booked at Muthaiga Police Station. They were taken to Kibera law courts on Thursday but the DPP officer rejected the charges forcing DCI officers to release them.