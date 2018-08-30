DPP Haji Orders Arrest of Ruto’s main man PS Dr Lesiyampe Over Maize Scandal

The Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji has ordered for the arrest of Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe.

The DPP early on Thursday morning directed the PS be arrested and prosecuted over the irregular purchase of maize by officials of the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

The PS a few months ago suspended five NCPB managers from Moi’s Bridge, Kisumu, Nakuru, Eldoret and Bungoma over the scandal.

NCPB Managing Director Newton Terer resigned in May after Dr Lesiyampe questioned the dealings at the parastatal.